Diljit Dosanjh ditches pregnant Kylie Jenner for Gal Gadot. Check out his comments on her pic

Actor, singer Diljit Dosanjh may have said ‘Main theek aan (I am alright),’ when his fans wondered how he was doing since the news of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy broke out to the world. However, we don’t think he was. The Punjabi star has given up the pursuit for the television star and is now channelling his energies on someone else.

The 33-year-old recently posted a comment on Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot’s picture on Instagram, on how she looks like a ‘Punjaban’. “Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah..,” he commented on the photo.

A host of Diljit fans have since flocked to Gal’s profile and made their own jokes about the comment. “paahji Kylie tak hi raho, vdia h (Paji, stay on Kylie, she is better)”, “Pasand badi jordar hai paji (You have a great choice, paji),” “Pajhi kash Hundi punjabn (If only, she was a Punjaban),” are just a few of the comments. However, we wonder if he knows Gal is happily married with two young daughters.



Diljit would regularly post comments on Kylie’s pictures before rumours of her pregnancy hit the internet. He wrote “Dur fitte muh (Damn it)”, on a picture of her with her then-boyfriend, Tyga and even asked her step-sister Kim Kardashian about her whereabouts in a live video. “Kylie kitthe aa?,” he had asked.

@KylieJenner kithey an Ni Kudey.. aa ja Video Karna Ek 😎 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 24, 2016

In an interview with PTI, Diljit had talked about his crazy obsession with Kylie. “I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, may be soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it,” he said.

Diljit will soon be seen with Taapsee Pannu in Shaad Ali’s Soorma. It is a biopic on former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh. Shaad Ali has also directed hit films like Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli. It also features actor Angad Bedi as Bikramjeet, who himself will be seen doing a cameo appearance as a member of the Pakistani hockey team.

