Diljit Dosanjh is now the proud owner of a drastically fitter body. Come, see

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday shared shirtless pictures of himself on Twitter (and Instagram) in which he appears to have undergone a serious transformation. The black & white picture sees Diljit posing with a serious expression on his face, but we’re willing to bet that’s not what you find attractive.

“Thakk Thaa,” he captioned the picture, along with emojis of a pin and a hammer (we’re counting on his fans to decipher its meaning).

Gud Evening an... 📌🔨 A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:10am PST

Along with this most recent picture, the star has been keeping his die hard fanbase enthralled for the last week, posting picture after picture of his body transformation. He promised to reveal all in Tuesday’s post, teasing that he had begun work on a secret new project.

Oh Thandd Ch Kapde-o-Bahar Hoi Ferda Dosanjhan Waleya...👻🚨Kam Start Hoyea Hale..Final Update Jaldi...💥 Chalo Gud Nite aa Fer😘 A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:31am PST

Thursday 📌🔨 A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Pehchan Kaun 🚨 A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:38am PST

Diljit is gearing for his new Bollywood film, Kaneda, which will see him alongside Anushka Sharma and Arjun Kapoor. The film is set to hit theatres next year. He will also be seen in hockey player Sandeep Singh's biopic starring Taapsee Pannu.

He made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab in 2016 for which he earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. In 2018, he will also appear in World War I movie, rumoured to be titled Rangroot.

