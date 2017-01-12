Directing Salman is no less than a dream come true: Remo D’Souza

Ever since choreographer Remo D’Souza donned the director’s hat, he has been on a roll. With movies such as FALTU (2011), ABCD (2013), ABCD 2 (2015) and A Flying Jatt (2016), he has successfully carved a niche for himself in the industry. The latest buzz is that Remo is teaming up with actor Salman Khan for his next dance film.

“Though we are yet to make an official announcement, I think Salman (sir) has already mentioned it somewhere in the media. I’m happy to do a film with him at such an early stage in my directorial career,” says Remo without divulging more details.

Remo who is a “huge fan” of Salman, and has worked with him on several songs, says collaborating with him for a film is going to be a different experience altogether. “My chemistry with Salman goes long back and we have a great equation. Doing a film with him is no less than a dream,” he says.

About Salman’s peculiar dancing style, Remo says, “People think that Salman does his own style of dancing, which he doesn’t do most of the time.”

Also, Salman will reportedly play a father to a 13-year-old daughter. “I don’t see any harm in him playing a father on screen. It’s amazing how Aamir (Khan) also played such a role and got into that mode,” says Remo, adding, “ Initially, the audience didn’t like actors playing elderly roles. But the perception is changing now. The audience is now accepting that an actor can play a solo lead, an action hero and a father as well.”

