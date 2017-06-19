Disha and I have great camaraderie: Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff, who is all set to star opposite rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, says he is ‘excited’ to work with her in Baaghi 2. Disha and Tiger have allegedly been involved in a romantic relationship and it will be interesting to see them enact the same chemistry on screen in the flick.

The Heropanti star, along with co-star, newcomer Nidhi Agarwal, recently launched the song Ding Dang of his upcoming film Munna Michael, where he was asked about the same. “Disha and I get along great and have great camaraderie. I am excited to work with her in Baaghi 2,” said the 27-year-old.

B-Town’s dancing sensation and one of MJ’s biggest fans, Tiger, at the event, also revealed that he has only been dancing from the past five to six years. The song, Dang Dang is a tribute to Jackie Shroff where he does manage to ace his father’s ‘dadagiri’ moves. Talking about song, the A Flying Jatt star said, “I didn’t give any inputs to the choreography of the song. All thanks to GaneshAcharya.”

In Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff plays Munna, an aspiring dancer, who idolises King of Pop Michael Jackson. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui stars in a negative role. He plays an event organiser.