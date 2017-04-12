Don’t have much at stake: Swara Bhaskar on being frank

Swara Bhaskar, who is known for being outspoken about her thoughts, says she is not afraid to speak her mind as “doesn’t have much at stake”.
“To be brutally honest, I do not have that much at stake. I am not Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan. I don’t have crores of endorsements to lose. I don’t have the kind of visibility that they do. I don’t have lots of property or companies. What will suffer in my case? And I don’t think Bollywood is that narrow minded that they would not caste me in a film because of what I think,” Swara said.
“My producers sometimes get a little like, ‘Swara, can you not say so much?’. So now I have a plan. I will say whatever I want to say until there are two months to the release of my film. Then, I will calm myself and I will only post about my film,” she added.
The 29-year-old, who has recently delivered a powerhouse performance in Anaarkali of Aarah, will next be seen on screen in romantic comedy Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, directed by Gaurav S. Sinha.