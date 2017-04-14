 Don’t involve me in these small things: Dad Anil dismisses Sonam’s fairness-gate | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Don’t involve me in these small things: Dad Anil dismisses Sonam’s fairness-gate

Anil Kapoor declined to get involved in daughter Sonam’s online tussle with Abhay Deol over Indian actor endorsing fairness creams.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 17:22 IST
Anil Kapoor

Indian actor Anil Kapoor poses during a photocall to promote the upcoming Bollywood comedy, Mubarakan, which is currently shooting in the UK.(AFP)

Actor Anil Kapoor has declined to wade into the Twitter debate between daughter Sonam Kapoor and actor Abhay Deol, who had slammed Bollywood actors including his Aisha co-star for endorsing fairness creams.

“It’s a small thing. I don’t get involved into any matter of my kids. So, let it be between the kids. Sonam will be the right person to speak about this. If there is a crucial matter or anything I will talk about it; don’t involve me into these small things. Sonam can handle these things very well,” Anil told reporters at an event.

Abhay had criticised Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and John Abraham for featuring in campaigns that promote and sell fairness creams.

While the other actors stayed silent, Sonam posted a photo of Esha Deol, Abhay’s cousin, endorsing a fairness cream. She deleted it later.

Abhay had simply replied, “Is wrong too. For my views read my post.”

Along with the photo she wrote, “@AbhayDeol I appreciate and concur with your views and would like to know your thoughts on this as well.”

