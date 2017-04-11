Don’t think I will be able to write an autobiography: Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan says he does not have the courage to write an autobiography. Salman was the special guest at the launch of evergreen Bollywood actor Asha Parekh’s biography The Hit Girl.

“I don’t deserve to be here (at the book launch). I am sweating out I don’t know what to say. It’s the bravest thing to write autobiography I don’t think I will ever be able to do it in my life...I think Dharamji will understand,” he quipped.

The 51-year-old star has written the foreword for the book which has been penned by veteran film critic Khalid Mohamed.

Thanking Salman for writing the foreword of her book, Parekh said, “My heart cannot thank enough to Salman Khan whom I have seen as a lovely child and now as a superstar and a man dedicated for Being Human. Thank you for penning the foreword and being here for the launch.”

The event was also attended by many iconic personalities including Salim Khan, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Waheeda Rahman, Helen, Alvira Khan, late actor Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neela Devi, Jackie Shroff, Aroona Irani and Imran Khan.

The book has been published by Om Books International.