Don’t want to sound arrogant, but I’m proud of myself: Jubin Nautiyal

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2017 19:53 IST
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal
Hindustan Times
Singer Jubin Nautiyal says his heart has always been set on music.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal knows he is in the right profession. The-27-year-old has an MBA degree, was a national level shooter and was trained in mixed martial arts, but Jubin, who has sung popular songs such as Tere Liye (Fitoor, 2016) Dhal Jaun Main (Rustom, 2016) among others, only wanted to follow his heart.

“I had a lot of business options, but singing was always a passion, and I never wanted to be a 40-year-old who had any regrets. I love what I am doing right now, and this is what makes me feel alive,” he beams.

I don’t think I am ready to compose music for films. I would like to compose music for myself right now

The Dehradun based singer never expected to make a big name in the industry. “It still feels a bit dreamy. I never thought I would come this far. So far, I haven’t received negative reviews for my songs. I came here without a godfather, and I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I am really proud of myself and what I have achieved so far,” Jubin adds.

Jubin, who knows how to play the piano, guitar and drums, loves the idea of composing music for Bollywood, but wants to concentrate on singing for now. “Bollywood is a big genre in itself right now. I don’t think I am ready to compose music for films. I would like to compose music for myself right now, and maybe later for movies,” he says.

