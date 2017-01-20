Don’t want to take up a film for the heck of it: Siddharth Shukla

Actor Siddharth Shukla, who’s been missing on the silver screen since his Bollywood debut alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), says he’s taking his time to finalise the next move.

“There is nothing great that came my way and I really didn’t want to take up anything for the sake of it. After my debut film, I was doing reality shows and hosting so it was not that I had nothing else to do,” says Shukla.

Although he had a supporting role in his first film, Shukla isn’t particular about his future roles. “I am only looking forward to good film script. It doesn’t matter if the role is a supporting or a standalone role,” he says.

Talking about his TV shows and fan following on the small screen, the actor says, “I don’t think the audience for film or TV is different. I think they are the same people who go out on weekends. Since I have already connected with fans on TV, I don’t fear losing out on my movie fans, even if I am away from the silver screen for a long time.”

