 Don’t want to take up a film for the heck of it: Siddharth Shukla | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 20, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Don’t want to take up a film for the heck of it: Siddharth Shukla

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2017 18:44 IST
Yashika Mathur
Yashika Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Actor Sidharth Shukla talks about what is stopping him from signing his second Bollywood film.(HT Photo)

Actor Siddharth Shukla, who’s been missing on the silver screen since his Bollywood debut alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), says he’s taking his time to finalise the next move.

“There is nothing great that came my way and I really didn’t want to take up anything for the sake of it. After my debut film, I was doing reality shows and hosting so it was not that I had nothing else to do,” says Shukla.

Read more

Although he had a supporting role in his first film, Shukla isn’t particular about his future roles. “I am only looking forward to good film script. It doesn’t matter if the role is a supporting or a standalone role,” he says.

Talking about his TV shows and fan following on the small screen, the actor says, “I don’t think the audience for film or TV is different. I think they are the same people who go out on weekends. Since I have already connected with fans on TV, I don’t fear losing out on my movie fans, even if I am away from the silver screen for a long time.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<