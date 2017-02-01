Don’t wish to offer myself on a platter to Hollywood: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind. She has a strong opinion about Indian actors who are trying to find their feet In Hollywood.

Kangana, in an interview to Mid-Day said, “It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to.”

Actors like Priyanka Chopra and Depika Padukone have already found work in Hollywood, and it’s believed that others like Sonam Kapoor will soon follow suit.

Kangana further said, “If an American film (The Jungle Book, 2016) is doing Rs. 100 crore business, and not all our films are able to, we may not find adequate screens for home-bred films 10 years down the line. I’m all for world cinema, but it needs to be a film that brings employment and money into our country. I don’t wish to offer myself on a platter to another industry.”

On the work front, she will soon be seen in Rangoon.