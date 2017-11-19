Ed Sheeran does bhangra with Shahid Kapoor, Farah Khan. See pics and videos

Bollywood sure knows how to treat the visiting celebs, give or take a Justin Bieber who would not play ball. As Ed Sheeran landed in Mumbai for his Divide concert – which takes place Sunday evening–the actor also met with who’s who of Bollywood at a bash hosted by Farah Khan.

Those who came to party with Shape of You singer includes Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Farah just could not stop giving pecks on the cheek. The lucky recipents – and here pictures to prove it – are Shah Rukh and Ed Sheeran. She went on to post a few photos from the party on social media as well. In the one with Sheeran, she wrote, “And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran.” While posting the one with SRK, Farah wrote she “can never miss a chance to kiss him.”

See | Photos and videos from the star-studded party

Clicks of King Khan last night at a bash for Ed Sheeran with Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif & Karan Johar shared by Katrina on her Instagram 📸 pic.twitter.com/SdmfCwAoXX — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2017

"Come on now, follow my lead

I may be crazy, don't mind me "

Thank you @TheFarahKhan for being the ‘perfect’ host that you always are & for a rocking party last night. The hangover still continues. I can see the ‘Shape of you’ with @edsheeran ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/v7foPaTC8T — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) November 19, 2017

When you meet one of your FAVOURITE musicians,it’s time to freeze the moment ❤️ @edsheeran ty for being so kind! @TheFarahKhan ty for having me there..u are just ❤️😍 #hesaGenius pic.twitter.com/u0L0CRycXc — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) November 19, 2017

And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:39am PST

The highlight of the party @iamsrk n me taking any chance to kiss him! Lov u my handsome friend A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Sweetest couple @shahidkapoor n @mira.kapoor .. thank you for being such sports♥️ A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

All set 4 tonight!! A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:08am PST

Malaika Arora also shared a few photos with the singer.

He loves the shape of us ...... the absolutely adorable #edsheeran n the hostess herself @farahkhankunder A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Thank u @farahkhankunder for a lovely nite .... #edsheeran @vahbizmehta @delnazd A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

Que 🎧 🎼 "So honey now Take me into your loving arms Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars Place your head on my beating heart I'm thinking out loud Maybe we found love right where we are" @teddysphotos Thank you @farahkhankunder maam for the adorable wonderful night. Loveee you ❤️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:18pm PST

Ed Sheeran’s concert is a part of the Asian leg of his world tour to support his third studio album Divide. The tickets were sold out within a day of going on sale. Ed will take the stage tonight (November 19) and is expected to perform to his hit tracks like Eraser, Perfect, Hearts Don’t Break Round Here, Happier and, of course, Shape Of You.

The Photograph singer has a huge fan following in India just like the rest of the world. This is Sheeran’s second concert in India. His first concert in India was held back in 2015.

His recent bike accident may have led to select show cancellations, but the ginger-haired musician’s Mumbai stopover was fortunately, not affected.

