Ed Sheeran does bhangra with Shahid Kapoor, Farah Khan. See pics and videos
Before Ed Sheeran wins over India, Farah Khan hosted a star-studded bash for him where everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput were there. See all the pics...bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2017 13:01 IST
Bollywood sure knows how to treat the visiting celebs, give or take a Justin Bieber who would not play ball. As Ed Sheeran landed in Mumbai for his Divide concert – which takes place Sunday evening–the actor also met with who’s who of Bollywood at a bash hosted by Farah Khan.
Those who came to party with Shape of You singer includes Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and Sushant Singh Rajput.
Farah just could not stop giving pecks on the cheek. The lucky recipents – and here pictures to prove it – are Shah Rukh and Ed Sheeran. She went on to post a few photos from the party on social media as well. In the one with Sheeran, she wrote, “And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran.” While posting the one with SRK, Farah wrote she “can never miss a chance to kiss him.”
See | Photos and videos from the star-studded party
Clicks of King Khan last night at a bash for Ed Sheeran with Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif & Karan Johar shared by Katrina on her Instagram 📸 pic.twitter.com/SdmfCwAoXX— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2017
Just the nicest guy ever .. @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/s4fUVIiyF2— Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 19, 2017
"Come on now, follow my lead— Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) November 19, 2017
I may be crazy, don't mind me "
Thank you @TheFarahKhan for being the ‘perfect’ host that you always are & for a rocking party last night. The hangover still continues. I can see the ‘Shape of you’ with @edsheeran ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/v7foPaTC8T
We love the shape of you! Had an amazing time with @TheFarahKhan @edsheeran @NakuulMehta pic.twitter.com/3kREgq18BU— Chitra (@ChitraLangeh) November 19, 2017
When you meet one of your FAVOURITE musicians,it’s time to freeze the moment ❤️ @edsheeran ty for being so kind! @TheFarahKhan ty for having me there..u are just ❤️😍 #hesaGenius pic.twitter.com/u0L0CRycXc— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) November 19, 2017
Manish, Nakuul and that famous guy ;-) How lit is this!!! @edsheeran @NakuulMehta @ManishPaul03 #EdSheeranKiDulhania 😍😂 pic.twitter.com/9XnpQDxTZ3— NakuulSquad™ (@NakuulSquad) November 19, 2017
Malaika Arora also shared a few photos with the singer.
Ed Sheeran’s concert is a part of the Asian leg of his world tour to support his third studio album Divide. The tickets were sold out within a day of going on sale. Ed will take the stage tonight (November 19) and is expected to perform to his hit tracks like Eraser, Perfect, Hearts Don’t Break Round Here, Happier and, of course, Shape Of You.
The Photograph singer has a huge fan following in India just like the rest of the world. This is Sheeran’s second concert in India. His first concert in India was held back in 2015.
His recent bike accident may have led to select show cancellations, but the ginger-haired musician’s Mumbai stopover was fortunately, not affected.
Follow @htshowbiz for more