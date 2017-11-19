 Ed Sheeran does bhangra with Shahid Kapoor, Farah Khan. See pics and videos | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 19, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ed Sheeran does bhangra with Shahid Kapoor, Farah Khan. See pics and videos

Before Ed Sheeran wins over India, Farah Khan hosted a star-studded bash for him where everyone from Shah Rukh Khan to Sushant Singh Rajput were there. See all the pics...

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2017 13:01 IST
HT Correspondent
Farah Khan hosted a party for Ed Sheeran which was attended by Shah Rukh, Shahid Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput among others.
Farah Khan hosted a party for Ed Sheeran which was attended by Shah Rukh, Shahid Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput among others.

Bollywood sure knows how to treat the visiting celebs, give or take a Justin Bieber who would not play ball. As Ed Sheeran landed in Mumbai for his Divide concert – which takes place Sunday evening–the actor also met with who’s who of Bollywood at a bash hosted by Farah Khan.

Those who came to party with Shape of You singer includes Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Farah just could not stop giving pecks on the cheek. The lucky recipents – and here pictures to prove it – are Shah Rukh and Ed Sheeran. She went on to post a few photos from the party on social media as well. In the one with Sheeran, she wrote, “And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran.” While posting the one with SRK, Farah wrote she “can never miss a chance to kiss him.”

See | Photos and videos from the star-studded party

And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

The highlight of the party @iamsrk n me taking any chance to kiss him! Lov u my handsome friend

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Sweetest couple @shahidkapoor n @mira.kapoor .. thank you for being such sports♥️

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

All set 4 tonight!!

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Malaika Arora also shared a few photos with the singer.

He loves the shape of us ...... the absolutely adorable #edsheeran n the hostess herself @farahkhankunder

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Thank u @farahkhankunder for a lovely nite .... #edsheeran @vahbizmehta @delnazd

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Ed Sheeran’s concert is a part of the Asian leg of his world tour to support his third studio album Divide. The tickets were sold out within a day of going on sale. Ed will take the stage tonight (November 19) and is expected to perform to his hit tracks like Eraser, Perfect, Hearts Don’t Break Round Here, Happier and, of course, Shape Of You.

The Photograph singer has a huge fan following in India just like the rest of the world. This is Sheeran’s second concert in India. His first concert in India was held back in 2015.

His recent bike accident may have led to select show cancellations, but the ginger-haired musician’s Mumbai stopover was fortunately, not affected.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Recommended for you