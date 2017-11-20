Ed Sheeran would love to do something in Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan

British pop sensation Ed Sheeran has seen Bollywood movies and would love to collaborate with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a musical number.

Sheeran, who is India as part of the Asian leg of his Divide tour, performed here last night.

Ahead of his concert, the musician partied with Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh, Shahid Kapoor-wife Mira and Malaika Arora at a party which was hosted by director Farah Khan.

“I have seen Bollywood films such as 2 States, heard some songs and seen some actors. I would love to do something in Bollywood... may be with Shah Rukh Khan. It will be something in their (Bollywood) style,” Sheeran told PTI.

@Regrann from @malaikaarorakhanofficial - He loves the shape of us ...... the absolutely adorable #edsheeran n the hostess herself @farahkhankunder A post shared by Trend Dekho (@trendekho) on Nov 20, 2017 at 4:47am PST

The 26-year-old singer, who calls music his life, said he had a great time in India.

“I love being here. The culture is completely different, the music, food, clothes, people, everything is so good. I am having a great time here,” he said about his visit.

Fans in India went overboard when his mega hit Shape of You and came out. They came up with different covers of the song. Sheeran says he embraces all the versions.

“Yes, I was aware about it and I loved it. Another culture, where I saw this happening was Caribbean. They had a lot of versions. I embrace it all.”

The Grammy-winning artist, however, is surprised that people are interested in his music when they already have “great Hindi music” here.

“I wonder why people are interested in my music when there is so much good music here as well. In England, there is so much great English music so why would they like to hear anything else? Similarly, there is so much great Hindi music here, so I wonder why would they like to hear anything else,” he said.

Mumbai ! A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:27pm PST

Though he recently suffered fractures in his right wrist and left elbow in a bicycle accident and cancelled few concerts, Sheeran did not disappoint his Indian fans and kept his date with Mumbai.

The concert was organised in association with PR Worldwide and ticketing portal BookMyShow, which also gifted him a kurta, with Divide written in Hindi, designed by Farzana Cama Balpande of BookASmile.

