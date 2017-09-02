 Eid Mubarak: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other celebs wish joy, peace | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Eid Mubarak: Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other celebs wish joy, peace

Bollywood celebrities like Big B, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and others have wished their fans and friends a happy Eid al-Adha.

bollywood Updated: Sep 02, 2017 14:16 IST
The world is celebrating Eid al-Adha today.
The world is celebrating Eid al-Adha today.

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor on Saturday wished their fans on Eid al-Adha, hoping that this year will be filled with love, joy, prosperity and peace.

Here’s what they have tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: Eid Mubarak.

Shabana Azmi: Eid Mubarak everybody. May peace, joy, prosperity come everybody’s way.

Anupam Kher: Eid Mubarak to all. Love, peace and happiness always.

Anil Kapoor: Wherever you are in the world, and however you choose to celebrate today, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy and peaceful. Eid Al-Adha!

Boman Irani: Eid Al-Adha Mubarak! Peace, happiness and prosperity to one and all!

Manoj Bajpayee: Eid Mubarak to you all.

Ekta Kapoor: Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world and may the blessings of Allah be with you today, tomorrow and always.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Eid Mubarak. Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Eid. Peace, happiness, prosperity.

Arbaaz Khan: Eid Mubarak to everyone peace and happiness; love and forgiveness.

Sajid Khan: To all my friends... Eid Mubarak.

Amit Sadh: The moon has been sighted. The samosas are ready. Here comes Eid so just go steady lots of duas is all I request. Just wanted to wish you Eid Mubarak.

