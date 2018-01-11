Ekta Kapoor: You know, the lakshya of my life now is to look after Lakkshya

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor’s son, Lakkshya, is not only one of the most talked about babies in showbiz, but he’s also the centre of the universe for her aunt, TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor. “My life has changed,” says Ekta. “If there’s anything that’s most important in my life [now], then that’s Lakkshya. Every day, he does something new and we all look forward to that. I miss him every time I’m travelling on work.” Ekta adds with a laugh, “You know, the lakshya (target) of my life now is to look after Lakkshya.”

The baby boy had his first birthday on June 1, 2017. Ekta, along with Tusshar and their parents, former actor Jeetendra and Shobhaa Kapoor, threw a party attended by industry friends, and also little Lakkshya’s infant friends, such as Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Isana Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and his wife Pragya.

Absorbed as she is in her nephew’s infant activities, Ekta is also every bit the busy producer. Known for TV shows, films, and web series, such as Naagin, Ek Villain (2104), and Bose: Dead/Alive (2017), Ekta believes in giving opportunities to fresh talent. One such name is actor Rajkummar Rao — she had launched him in Love Sex Aur Dhokha (2010), and recently worked with him for Bose: Dead/Alive.

“I want to back people,” says Ekta about promoting new talent. “I don’t care where they come from and what they did before becoming actors or what they’d do later. There’s so much talent in the country, [and] I believe in that. I hope to be a part of their journey. We launched Raj with LSD and look at the kind of work he’s doing now.”

