Elderly German couple vs QSQT pair’s dance face-off. Tell us who does it better?

Internet is a star maker.

An elderly couple from Germany, Dietmar Ehrentraut (70) and his wife Nellia (64), have become the latest online sensation for their amazing dancing skills.

Born in Austria, the couple performed a Rock ‘N’ Roll routine during a dance competition in Bavaria when someone secretly filmed them and put the video online. Needless to say, it has become a rage on the virtual world.

Though they have been dancing for close to six decades, they never witnessed such fandom, and it’s all understandable.

Take a look at their ageless feet:

Does this video remind you of any film? Or a superhit song?

Allow us to show you this clip from Aamir Khan’s 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. It’s a part of the song Papa Kehte Hain in which a middle-aged couple displays its foot-tapping skills.

Tell us, who did it better?