 Emraan Hashmi feels media stretched his tag of serial kisser | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 31, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Emraan Hashmi feels media stretched his tag of serial kisser

Emraan Hashmi, who made his way into Bollywood with crime thriller Footpath, was quick to gain the title of a serial kisser, thanks to choice of films like Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Aksar.

bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2017 21:02 IST
Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi in a still from Hamari Adhuri Kahani.
Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi in a still from Hamari Adhuri Kahani.

Emraan Hashmi, who held onto the tag of ‘serial kisser’ for nearly 14 years, feels media stretched that tag a bit too long. The 38-year-old actor, who made his way into Bollywood with crime thriller Footpath, was quick to gain the title of a serial kisser, thanks to choice of films like Murder, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Aksar and The Train to name a few.

While talking exclusively to ANI, the 38-year-old actor said, “I have not held onto the tag of serial kisser, media did. My contribution to the tag was only 2 years and for the rest of 12 years, media stretched it. It’s very amusing for me. I let it go off long time ago, now I don’t even think about it. I think people need to be slightly more innovative, you don’t have to be an actor with a tag. So, I think that’s the way I see my career after this.”

“I don’t want to associate myself with particular label or genre because things in cinema change very rapidly. I think it’s very important not to be a star but to be an actor who plays different characters. And that’s only way you work in film industry. That’s the way I see myself,” he added.

Emraan, who has recently completed 14 years in the industry, also talked about his journey and shared, “During this journey, I have meet some really good people and have learnt some lessons. For me every day is a new day. Every film comes with its own sets of learning experiences and that’s how I take it up. I feel one should keep striving and try to do better work.”

The Hamari Adhuri Kahani actor was recently in the national capital on a promotional spree of his film Baadshaho along with actor Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, and director Milan Luthria.

Set during the emergency period, Baadshaho will hit theatres tomorrow.

more from bollywood
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Freedom means an open highway and a great car (or two!)
Partnered Content
Recommended for you