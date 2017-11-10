Esha Gupta is taken to be a Latina abroad. This photoshoot explains why, see pics

Esha Gupta believes in redefining sultry with every photoshoot she does.The actor, who last appeared in Ajay Devgn-starrer Baadshaho, recently did the photoshoot for GQ and the photos are being shared widely online. It was on Thursday at an event that Esha mentioned that she is taken for a South American in the US and looking at these images, it is not hard to see why.

She had said, “Now, Indians are also taking their films to America and, after Hollywood, people recognize Bollywood as a popular film industry in the world. Whenever I go there, people feel that I am South American but when I introduce myself as a Bollywood actress, they are amazed. So it’s not that only Hollywood is coming to India, but Bollywood is also going places.”

Looking at these images, it may appear that looking fab is an easy job but Esha says otherwise. Talking to GQ, she said, “This body is something I had to work on! I think puberty did wonders for me because I was one of those girls who was a tomboy, complete with a unibrow. It was always about sports and studies. But I’ve groomed myself over the years. There’ve been a couple of looks, though, that have been horrendous. I hope they never make it to the internet. I have a whole team taking care of me. It takes a village to make an actor.”