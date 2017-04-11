 Everyone seems to know so much: Kim Sharma rubbishes reports of her marriage problems | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Everyone seems to know so much: Kim Sharma rubbishes reports of her marriage problems

According to recent reports, Kim’s marriage to Kenyan business tycoon Ali Punjani, whom she married in 2010, is over and has relocated to the city to financially re-establish her career.

bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2017 10:50 IST
IANS
Kim Sharma

Kim reently relocated herself to Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Kim Sharma on Monday said she “can’t wrap her head around” reports about her alleged broken marriage and life.

According to recent reports, Kim’s marriage to Kenyan business tycoon Ali Punjani, whom she married in 2010, is over and has relocated to the city to financially re-establish her career.

In her response, Kim tweeted: “I can’t wrap my head around all these different angles and agroundbreaking’ details everyone seems to know so much about.”

Read more

“There is much ado about nothing.”

Kim was last seen on screen in a special appearance in 2009 Telugu film Magadheera.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you