Exclusive: Fatima Sana Shaikh turns warrior for Thugs of Hindostan?

Of late, rumour mills have been working overtime as far as Aamir Khan’s heroine in Thugs of Hindostan is concerned. As per rumours, several names such as Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan have been considered for the coveted role in the film that will see Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan working together for the first time ever in the Yash Raj Films’ production venture.

Read more

But now, HT has got its hands on a leaked look test picture that Fatima, who played Geeta Phogat in Dangal (2016), gave for the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film. The actor, looking completely different from her wrestler look (from Dangal), stands out as a warrior. “Makers are still in the process of finalising the female lead,” says a source.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has given a look test for Aamir Khan’s next film, Thugs of Hindostan.

“Fatima’s look test picture comes as a shock on several accounts. First, Fatima, who played Aamir’s daughter in their last film, is auditioning for the female lead opposite him. Second, Aamir is known to never repeat his heroines. In this case too, technically, he won’t be doing it even if Fatima makes the cut as he was paired opposite Sakshi Tanwar in Dangal,” says a trade insider.

Fatima Sana Shaikh featured as wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

At the peak of his career, Bachchan too was paired opposite Raakhee in back-to-back films such as Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978) and Kasme Vaade (1978), etc. but then, he played her son in Shakti (1982). When contacted, spokesperson from Yash Raj Films said that no one has been finalised yet for the heroine’s part.