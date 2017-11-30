EXCLUSIVE: Yuvraj-Hazel ring in their first anniversary with a selfie, sweet message and a quiet dinner

It was nothing short of a week-long extravaganza and celebrations when cricket Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech decided to tie the knot last year. A religious ceremony in Chandigarh followed by a destination wedding in Goa and lastly a gala reception in Delhi — the couple got married amid a lot of noise and hullabaloo. As the two celebrate their first anniversary today (Nov 30), fans would have expected a grand celebration, but it looks like the couple plans to keep it a “private affair” minus any hullabaloo.

When we contacted Hazel to know their anniversary plans, she modestly replied, “We’re trying to keep whatever privacy we get, private.”

However, she didn’t disappoint us and readily agreed to share the first selfie she and Yuvraj clicked ringing in their anniversary. Take a look:

Cricket Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech celebrate their first wedding anniversary today (Nov 30).

And here’s the sweetest message that the couple shared exclusively with HT. “To our first wedding anniversary — no big plans, no parties today, just a quiet little dinner to celebrate the two of us. Hopefully, many more to come! Love Yuvraj and Hazel.”

In last one year, Yuvraj and Hazel have, on several occasions, posted selfies and their lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans and giving major relationship goals to newlyweds out there. Recently, their goofy moments at cricket Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding have also been doing the rounds on the internet. Even when Yuvi has been busy playing for the country, Hazel has always been by his side cheering him up at the matches.

Here’s wishing the couple many more years of marital bliss and happiness together. Happy Wedding Anniversary Yuvi and Hazel!

Take a look at some of their cutest pics together:

Zak and Sag wedding continues.... the party people..... when #ashishnehra walks through your photo and @malavika.nayak is still posing.... @yuvisofficial #ajitagarkar #nehrasneedtogetoninstagram @zaheer_khan34 A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Nov 28, 2017 at 7:18am PST

A very happy Diwali to one and all- love from all of us in the Singh family, including Puppy Singh 🐶 #nofireworks #happyfamily A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Oct 19, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Movie time = happy time ❤️ 🤓😎🎬 A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Aug 24, 2017 at 1:45am PDT

My dream come true white wedding gown by @gavinmiguelcouture missed you there Gavin and Caro xxx A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:12pm PST

As my niece said "you look like Jasmine and Alladin" straight from a Disney movie is where you must get your inspiration @jjvalaya. My favourite earrings and maang tika from @satyanifinejewels A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Dec 11, 2016 at 10:49pm PST

