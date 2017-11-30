EXCLUSIVE: Yuvraj-Hazel ring in their first anniversary with a selfie, sweet message and a quiet dinner
It was nothing short of a week-long extravaganza and celebrations when cricket Yuvraj Singh and actor Hazel Keech decided to tie the knot last year. A religious ceremony in Chandigarh followed by a destination wedding in Goa and lastly a gala reception in Delhi — the couple got married amid a lot of noise and hullabaloo. As the two celebrate their first anniversary today (Nov 30), fans would have expected a grand celebration, but it looks like the couple plans to keep it a “private affair” minus any hullabaloo.
When we contacted Hazel to know their anniversary plans, she modestly replied, “We’re trying to keep whatever privacy we get, private.”
However, she didn’t disappoint us and readily agreed to share the first selfie she and Yuvraj clicked ringing in their anniversary. Take a look:
And here’s the sweetest message that the couple shared exclusively with HT. “To our first wedding anniversary — no big plans, no parties today, just a quiet little dinner to celebrate the two of us. Hopefully, many more to come! Love Yuvraj and Hazel.”
In last one year, Yuvraj and Hazel have, on several occasions, posted selfies and their lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans and giving major relationship goals to newlyweds out there. Recently, their goofy moments at cricket Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s wedding have also been doing the rounds on the internet. Even when Yuvi has been busy playing for the country, Hazel has always been by his side cheering him up at the matches.
Here’s wishing the couple many more years of marital bliss and happiness together. Happy Wedding Anniversary Yuvi and Hazel!
Take a look at some of their cutest pics together:
