Family, friends and movies: Things that matter to Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has said she keeps herself away from the buzz on her personal life in the media by focusing on things that matter.

“By focusing on the things that matter - family, friends, Rheson (her clothing label) and my movies,” Sonam said when asked about how she keeps herself away from all the media reports, especially on her personal life.

Rheson comes from the combination of Rhea and Sonam’s first names and is known for its collection that is designed to be quirky, affordable and for daily wear. The brand made its debut this year with a huge expansion plan.

“We are now extremely excited to expand this collaboration by launching Rheson on Shoppers Stop’s exclusive flagship store on Amazon.in,” Sonam said earlier.

On the Bollywood front, both Sonam and Rhea can’t wait for their next release Veere Di Wedding. Rhea has produced it, while Sonam is part of the cast along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

