Fanne Khan logo out: Aishwarya Rai, Anil and Rajkummar shoot for 12 hours in Mumbai rains

Actor Anil Kapoor shared the logo of his upcoming film, Fanne Khan on Friday just hours after as the lead stars, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, shot for 12 hours continuously for the film even as rains poured in Mumbai.

Sharing the logo, Anil tweeted, “It’s almost time for curtain call!! The show begins soon!! #FanneKhan @RakeyshOmMehra @kriarj @ROMPPictures @TSeries”

Directed by Atul Manjrekar the film is being shot in parts of Mumbai.

According to sources, Aishwarya, Anil and Rajkumar were shooting for 12 straight hours at a studio in Bhandup despite the heavy showers on Tuesday. The cast, who are known to be thorough professionals, amazed the makers with their dedication and passion towards the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor have previously worked together in Subhash Ghai’s Taal and Satish Kaushik’s Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

Talking about it, the producer of the film Prernaa Arora said in a press statement, “We are blessed with the best team. It was a fun shoot which went very well. The film is turning out to be well and we are quite excited to showcase to the world soon. Aishwarya and Raj will be filming together all week and we are expecting to shoot two major larger-than-life song sequences with Aishwarya in the month of January and February. The unit is expected to break for Christmas and New Year after Raj wraps up his portions by next week.”

Produced by KriArj Entertainment and Rakesh Omprakash Pictures, the film is an adaptation of the Oscar nominated film ‘Everybody’s Famous’.

The film is expected to release on 2018’s Eid on June 15, 2018.

