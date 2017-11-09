Fanney Khan: Who is Aishwarya Rai playing? Can the original Dutch movie Everybody’s Famous give us clues?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new film Fanney Khan is reportedly a remake of Dutch movie, Everybody’s Famous. And some reports suggest that she’s taking her character in an original direction. According to the Deccan Chronicle, producer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is so impressed with Aishwarya’s work ethic that’s he has given her the freedom to take chances in the film.

“She now has a far more important role than the actress who played her part in the original film,” a source close to the film said. “It was always one of the pivotal characters. But now she has been given far more importance in the script than what the original actress got. Aishwarya plays a singer and has four songs which she will sing herself for the first time,” says the source.

Everybody’s Famous is a Dutch movie starring Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht and Thekla Reuten. It was nominated for a Best Foreign Language Picture Oscar. Aishwarya’s reportedly playing the part originated by Reuten. In the original film, she played Debbie, the most popular singer in the country, who is kidnapped by the father of an aspiring teen singer after he loses his job. Anil Kapoor could possibly be playing the dad’s role, based on some leaked images we’ve seen from the sets.

The IMDb plot synopsis reads: “Jean is a family man and factory worker who dreams of becoming a songwriter. Pinning his hopes on his teenage daughter, Marva, he takes her to singing contests in which the awkward and overweight girl struggles to belt out a tune. When Jean is suddenly fired because of cut backs, he is ashamed and even more desperate to have his daughter succeed. In a chance meeting Jean kidnaps the most famous pop star in the country and holds her hostage demanding to be heard by the music industry. Catching the attention of the media and the eyes of the nation, Jean and Marva realize that the show must go on until everyone is famous.”

Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar and also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The musical comedy is scheduled for an April 13 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more