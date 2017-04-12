Fans wanted Dilip Kumar to join Facebook, he obliges

Let’s welcome Dilip Kumar on Facebook!

The veteran actor, who is quite active on Twitter, has today joined Facebook, “based on your (fans’) desire.”

He took to Twitter to share the news and the link of his FB account, which is @officialDilipKumar.

Read more

“Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya. Based on your desire, I’ve setup a Facebook account today,” he tweeted.

Adding, “https://www.facebook.com/officialDilipKumar/ . the ONLY Facebook account that I will be active on. On it, I will soon post a video made few minutes ago.”

Read more

Keeping Dilip Kumar’s 512k Twitter followers in mind, we can expect his FB handle to turn into one of the most liked handle on the social media platform.