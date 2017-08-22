Farah Khan refuses to believe Ananya Pandey is Chunky Pandey’s daughter, wants DNA test

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s tongue-in-cheek jibe at actor Chunky Pandey is going viral. Taking to Instagram, Farah wrote how she cannot believe Ananya (18) is Chunky’s daughter.

Chunky’s wife, Bhavana shared a picture of their daughter last week. In the picture, a selfie taken by Ananya, she strikes a pose with her big eyes and flowing hair. In the several comments praising her beauty, Farah’s outshined them all.

“Do a dna test pls.. shes too lovely to b chunkys child,” Farah wrote with a laughter emoji.

Ananya will soon make her debut at le Bal. Each year since 1992, ‘le Bal’, also referred to as le Bal des Débutantes, brings together 20 girls and 20 boys from a dozen nationalities.

A bevy of young Indian ladies have made their debut in high society at le Bal. Among these are Princess Adishree Singh of Jammu and Kashmir (2009), Shaiyara Devi of Kapurthala (2011), Isha Ambani and Ashna Mehta (2011), Princess Askshita Bhanjdeo of Mayurbhanj and Jaisalmer (2013), and Jayati Modi (2016).

This year, le Bal will see two more faces from India - Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur and Ananya.

Ananya will be dressed by Jean Paul Gaultier, while Princess Gauravi will be wearing a sari-inspired couture gown by Tarun Tahiliani. Fine jewellery by Payal New York, an eponymous label by Indian-origin Payal Mehta, will adorn each participant.

There were also rumours that Ananya will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and a yet unannounced female actor.

Chunky has said he doesn’t mind if his daughter chooses to become an actor. “I would like to tell her that it’s important that you don’t imitate anyone else’s success story. You have to make your own story, and I would love to be known as Ananya Pandey’s father,” he had said in June to HT.

The 54-year-old actor had a discussion with Ananya about joining films. “Ananya finished her studies, and a couple of months back, she did tell me that she wants to get into films. Nowadays, you cannot tell your kids what to do. In fact, you have to listen to them. As a parent, give them great education and values and they will decide what to do in life,” Chunky added.

See their family pics:

