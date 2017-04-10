 Farah Naaz would’ve been big if she was professional: Rishi Kapoor | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Farah Naaz would’ve been big if she was professional: Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor shared a photograph of his co-star Farah Naaz on Twitter and wrote: “One of the prettiest heroines and a wonderful actor Farah Naaz, elder sister of Tabu. Eccentric, would have been big if she was professional.”

Farah Naaz

Rishi Kapoor and Farah in a still from Naseeb Apna Apna.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has said that actor Farah Naaz would have made it big in the entertainment industry, but only if she was professional.

Farah Naaz was married to actor Vindu Dara Singh, with whom she has a son Fateh Randhawa. The couple have divorced and she later remarried fellow Bollywood and television actor Sumeet Saigal in 2003.

Farah, elder sister of Tabu, was a popular name in the late 1980s and 1990s. She made her debut in 1985 with late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s Faasle.

Rishi shared a photograph of Farah on Twitter and wrote: “One of the prettiest heroines and a wonderful actor Farah Naaz, elder sister of Tabu. Eccentric, would have been big if she was professional.”

The two actors worked together in films like Naqab, Naseeb Apna Apna and Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. She was last seen on screen in the 2005 film Shikhar.

