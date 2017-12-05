Farewell Shashi uncle: Karisma Kapoor, Neetu, Dharmendra’s emotional goodbye to Shashi Kapoor

Hours after the legendary Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor was cremated with state honours, Shashi Kapoor’s grandniece Karisma Kapoor and daughter-in-law Neetu Singh shared throwback pictures with him on social media.

Kapoor died in Mumbai on Monday. He was 79 and had been battling a kidney ailment. He is survived by his three children. His wife, English actress Jennifer Kendal, died in 1984. He was part of what became known as Bollywood’s first family, alongside two brothers who were also leading men: Raj, who died in 1988, and Shammi who died in 2011.

Karisma shared a throwback image from May 2015 where she is seen posing with Shashi after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. “Farewell Shashi Uncle 🙏🏼 #fondestmemories#rip,” she wrote.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Neetu Singh shared a picture of Shashi Kapoor and his dad, Prithviraj. “Shashi uncle with his father 🙏🌺 RIP.”

Dharmendra also shared a black and white throwback picture of a young Shashi Kapoor sitting with legendary actor Raj Kapoor. He captioned the image, “You have been a childhood admiration, a wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. This world is going to miss you Shashi!!” In the picture, a young Shashi is smiling as Raj Kapoor who looks fondly at his younger sibling.

Earlier on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartfelt blog for the late actor and tweeted, “To Shashji from your ‘babbua’!!”

