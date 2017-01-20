 Farhan Akhtar doesn’t have a story for Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Farhan Akhtar doesn’t have a story for Don 3: Shah Rukh Khan

bollywood Updated: Jan 20, 2017 11:45 IST
IANS
Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role in Farhan’s Don and Don 2.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks a new instalment in the “Don” franchise is possible, but says filmmaker Farhan Akhtar does not have a story ready for it yet.

In an era of sequels where even before a film gets released, its sequel is announced, Shah Rukh feels Don and may be even Ra.One amongst his films, can have a sequel.

SRK in a still from Don.

During an interaction with the media here on Wednesday, Shah Rukh said: “Don is the only one which perhaps can have a sequel because we leave it like that every time, but Farhan doesn’t have any story for Don 3 yet.”

Don: The Chase Begins, released in 2006, was a remake of the 1978 Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don. Don 2, the sequel came out in 2011.

He added that he had thought of a sequel for Ra. One, but it did not do well and now they do not have a story for that either.

The actor is currently busy promoting his film Raees, which is about a bootlegger. The film, set in Gujarat, also features Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the movie is releasing on January 25.

<