Farhan Akhtar on beginning work on Don 3: Soon, I hope

Farhan Akhtar says he wishes to start working on the third part of Don soon.

The 43-year-old actor-director, who engaged with the fans in a Facebook live on Monday to promote an environmental initiative with National Geographic, hopes to bring the second sequel to the Shah Rukh Khan-Priyanka Chopra starrer when time permits him.

On being asked when can the viewers expect Don 3, Farhan says, “I was waiting for that question... Soon, I hope.”

The Rock On 2! actor adds that on the work front, lots of things are going and the fans will soon get to know about his ongoing projects.

Farhan says he had collaborated with NatGeo for cause that concerns every living thing.

“There is something very important and exciting that I need to share. National Geographic and I have teamed up for something very important, not just to us but also for all of you out there.

“What we are going to be talking about is an issue that we will share with you on April 21. You have to be a part of this team and make sure you work with us, so that it reaches as many people as it can,” he says.

Farhan adds, “Environment awareness is very important. Going forward one of the biggest issues that faces us just as the race and face of this planet, is how to deal with our environment and how to hopefully slow down that’s causing this planet to be a bit more unlivable.”

About his love for animals, Farhan says, “I am a big animal lover. I’m really excited when I get to see the animals in the wild. That’s something that we rarely get to do. On the personal front, I’ve always had pets.. be it dogs or cats... we have about six dogs and three cats as of now...”

