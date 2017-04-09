Farhan Akhtar rubbishes rumours of fight with Aditya Roy Kapur with a pic

The reports of ugly spat between Farhan Akhtar and Aditya Roy Kapur have been doing the rounds for a while now and the actor-filmmaker shut down the rumours by posting a happy picture of them on social media.

There were reports that Farhan got miffed with Aditya’s closeness to Shraddha Kapoor and the duo got into a fight during the 30 years anniversary celebration of Vishesh Films.

“And that, as they say, is that.. RIP rumours. #lastnight #chilltimes,” Farhan captioned the photo of him and Aditya smiling for the camera.

Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar in Rock On 2.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in Aashiqui 2.

Shraddha and Aditya first sparked dating rumours close to the release of their blockbuster Aashiqui 2, while her budding romance with Farhan started making headlines after they collaborated on Rock On 2.

