Farhan Akhtar’s short film on Vidya Balan has a strong feminist message. Watch the video

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has made a short film on Vidya Balan and her dad under his initiative MARD. Amitabh Bachhchan shared the short film on Sunday.

Vidya with her father PR Balan in a still from the video.

Sharing the film, Amitabh wrote, “A short film on Vidya Balan and her Father, made by Farhan Akhtar .. a moving pertinent strong statement .”

The six-minute film shows Vidya’s father PR Balan talk about bringing up two girls in a patriarchal society and how he never prayed for a son. Vidya Balan also enters the frame and reveals how supportive her dad has been throughout.

The duo also discuss The Dirty Picture, the film that got Vidya Balan her National Award.

The short film is both encouraging and sweet. Watch it here:

