Farhan Akhtar’s short film on Vidya Balan has a strong feminist message. Watch the video
Farhan Akhtar has made a short film on Vidya Balan and her dad. The film is a sweet but strong message on gender equality.bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2017 14:59 IST
Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has made a short film on Vidya Balan and her dad under his initiative MARD. Amitabh Bachhchan shared the short film on Sunday.
Sharing the film, Amitabh wrote, “A short film on Vidya Balan and her Father, made by Farhan Akhtar .. a moving pertinent strong statement .”
T 2459 -A short film on Vidya Balan and her Father, made by Farhan Akhtar .. a moving pertinent strong statement ..https://t.co/3L9jB9cBpy pic.twitter.com/hMkUQ5G2Yq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 18, 2017
The six-minute film shows Vidya’s father PR Balan talk about bringing up two girls in a patriarchal society and how he never prayed for a son. Vidya Balan also enters the frame and reveals how supportive her dad has been throughout.
The duo also discuss The Dirty Picture, the film that got Vidya Balan her National Award.
The short film is both encouraging and sweet. Watch it here:
Follow @htshowbiz for more