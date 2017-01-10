Farhan Akhtar wants to trace his roots, back to Uttar Pradesh

Farhan Akhtar hails from a film family. His father, Javed Akhtar, is a lyricist and screenwriter, and mother, Honey Irani, is an actor and screenwriter. However, not many are aware of Farhan Akhtar’s ancestral history. His paternal great-great-grandfather Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi was a renowned poet, philosopher and a religious scholar from Khairabad, which is located 80kms away from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The actor is now keen on going back there and exploring the place.

Read more

“Apparently, his great-great-grandfather was also a very important part of the revolt in 1857. He had died serving life imprisonment in cellular jail (aka Kala Pani) in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. While Farhan has heard stories about him from the elders of his family, he wished to find out more by personally visiting the place some day when he gets the chance to,” says a source, adding,

Thank you #RajeshPratap .. loved your new collection.. was an honour to walk for you. #trueartist #GQFashionNight A photo posted by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Dec 4, 2016 at 9:57pm PST

“The actor is now interested in tracing back his roots and to delve deep into the curiously captivating life of his great-great-grandfather.”

Despite repeated attempts, Farhan couldn’t be reached for a comment.

The actor was last seen on screen in Rock On 2.