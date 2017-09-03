Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates Eid with Aamir Khan’s family, SRK wishes fans. See pics

Come festive season and Bollywood is in full bloom. As the world celebrated Eid Al-Adha on Saturday, a host of film celebrities posted Eid greetings on social media.

Dangal find Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is working with actor Aamir Khan in Thugs of Hindostan, shared a picture of her celebrating Eid with the Khan family. She wrote on Instagram: “#Eid”. The picture showed Aamir’s wife Kiran Rao, his daughter Ira Khan and an unidentified woman apart from Aamir and her.

#eid A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

Instagram has other pictures of Fatima and Ira posting together on Eid.

#eidmubarak #junaidkhan #irakhan #fatimasanashaikh #aamirkhan @fatimasanashaikh A post shared by JunaidKhan Fanclub (@junzi_fans) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan too came out and posed for his fans with his young son AbRam. Shah Rukh waved to the crowds as AbRam looked on.

Actor Katrina Kaif too was out lunching with her Tiger Zinda Hai team. Her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted a picture of the team enjoying a lunch together in Abu Dhabi.

Yasmin wrote: “#Eid Mubarak everyone Lunching with Team #TigerZindaHain @BeingSalmanKhan #katrinakaif @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @Imangadbedi #AbuDhabi.”

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, son of veteran actor Mammootty, too wished fans and wrote on Twitter: Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating today! Being in Ooty eid is today for me! Wishing all of you & your loved ones great health & happiness.

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating today! Being in Ooty eid is today for me! Wishing all of you & your loved ones great health & happiness — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 2, 2017

Check out how other celebrities celebrated and greeted fans on Eid:

Wishing everyone a very happy #EidAlAdha . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 2, 2017

Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone peace, love and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/fb07R74FC0 — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2017

#EidMubarak everyone ! Peace big love and respect ! — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) September 2, 2017

