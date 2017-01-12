Fawad Khan, three Pak singers nominated for Filmfare awards

The Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 have not had quite the dream start: The day the nominations were announced, Akshay Kumar fans took to Twitter to slam the awards for being ‘paid’ and claimed that his performance in Rustom deserved an award. And now, a filmmaker has reportedly announced that Akshay will boycott the awards as Pakistani artists have been nominated.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch and Atif Aslam have been nominated in various categories at the Filmfare Awads 2017. While Fawad bagged the nomination for Best Supporting Actor (Kapoor and Sons), Rahat is nominated for Jag Ghoomeya (Sultan) and Atif is nominated for Tere Sang Yara (Rustom) and Qurat bagged the nomination for Kari Kari (Pink).

A Bollywood Hungama report quoted the filmmaker as saying, “It’s a matter of self-respect. We are not welcome in Pakistan. They brutally kill and maim our soldiers. And we behave as if our cinema can’t do without their artistes? Kuch toh sharm karo (have some shame).” The report did not name the filmmaker.

Pakistani artists in Bollywood films drew the ire of right wingers last September following several attacks at various army posts in Kashmir. The anger was triggered by the Uri strike that killed 18 soldiers. After Karan Johar and the producers’ association gave in to the strong pressure from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, a ban was announced on Pakistani artists from working in Indian films. It was followed by a ban on Indian films in Pakistan - one that was soon lifted.

