‘Felled by a punch’ in Coolie, Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback image, empowering message

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday tweeted a throwback image of himself on the sets of his 1983 film, Coolie. The veteran star was involved in an infamous accident on the film after which he spent several weeks in hospital.

Amitabh accompanied his picture with an empowering message. Making full use of Twitter’s extended character limit, he wrote, “Felled by a punch in the film Coolie.. almost dead .. got up, survived, recovered and started again from where I left off .. punching the punch that brought me down .. !! Get up and fight !! Never give UP!”

T 2709 - Felled by a punch in the film 'Coolie'.. almost dead .. got up, survived, recovered and started again from where I left off .. punching the punch that brought me down .. !! Get up and fight !! Never give UP !🙏👏🤣 pic.twitter.com/8FRbQ7KuiY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 12, 2017

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen landing a punch on a villain, who is thrown off his feet by the sheer force.

The incident he is referring to in the tweet happened on the sets of the film. While shooting a scene with co-actor Puneet Issar, Amitabh mistimed a jump and injured his abdomen. According to him, he was clinically declared dead for a few minutes and spent several weeks in hospital, partially in a coma-like state.

During his hospital stay, rumours of his death began doing the rounds, with many fans offering prayers. After a miraculous recovery, Amitabh resumed shooting six months later. The scene in which he injured himself appears as a freeze frame in the final film.

