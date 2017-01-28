Film frat unites, back Bhansali

Members of the Indian film fraternity have asked for action against the Shree Rajput Karni Sena, a political outfit, that attacked filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Friday. Bhansali was shooting for his film Padmavati in Jaipur, when members of the group abused him physically and vandalised the set. They claimed Bhansali has distorted facts about the life of queen Padmavati in his film and wanted to see the script. Though Bhansali has not filed a police complaint five people have been detained by cops for disturbing peace.

Several actors and filmmakers have condemned the attacks and asked for action against those who abused him. Here are what some actors and filmmakers have to say:

Actor Saif Ali Khan says, “I think it’s shocking and disgusting and really scary. I also think you should be asking the Prime Minister what he thinks should be done about this not us actors who are quite irrelevant. And the legality of these so called political parties should be questioned and they should be arrested. The politicians we vote for should be explaining how this kind of thing can happen. We can say what we like how does it make a difference? I think we are a minority. As in our intellectual views and political views concerning freedom of speech and expression.”

Director Onir says, “It is alarming that this is happening and ironically a day after the Republic Day. Today as an artist we find ourselves bring targeted constantly And our freedom of expression snatched. Earlier this used to happen at time of release now it’s come into the sets. Truly a worrisome development. The entire industry is with Bansali n the entire group responsible for this shameful act should be banned n punished.”

Bipasha Basu: Disturbing as hell. They have to be held accountable for this scary act. It’s pathetic.

Rahul Dholakia: I think we as an industry have to defend ourselves and I urge all filmmakers of all kinds to support and speak up for any film person that is targeted by these thugs. You never know, tomorrow it could be you !

Rajkummar: It’s very shameful and disgraceful. I really hope that whoever is responsible for this gets punished and such inhuman acts should unanimously condemned.

Swara Bhaskar: This is horrifying and shameful in every which way and totally indefensible. A sad reflection of how INTOLERANT our society is becoming... I am sorry to say but the BJP led govt and its consistent inaction in bringing such vigilante violence to book has emboldened the crazy Hindutva fringe and thus we are seeing these repeated assaults on liberals and artists in India. How will any truly worthy cinema or art ever thrive in India if our artists are answerable to every illiterate violent freak and are vulnerable to such violence.

Sajid Khan: Hooliganism and violence is not the answer. Any issue can be resolved by talking and discussing. What happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was very unfortunate.