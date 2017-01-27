 Filmfare feud: Harshvardhan Kapoor apologises to Diljit Dosanjh | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Filmfare feud: Harshvardhan Kapoor apologises to Diljit Dosanjh

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2017 15:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Harshvardhan tweeted that he respects Diljit Dosanjh and apologised to him.

Two days after he claimed that he deserved this year’s Filmfare Best Debutant award for Mirzya, Harshvardhan Kapoor has now apologised to Diljit Dosanjh. Anil Kapoor’s son said he has a lot of respect for Diljit and his “body of work”.

Read more

Diljit Dosanjh power-packed performance in Udta Punjab bagged him the award this year. Kapoor had said the Best debut award should be given to people who are actually newcomers, and not to somebody who has worked in several films before heading to Hindi films. Dosanjh has done a number of films before heading to Hindi films.

Talking about Harshvardhan’s statements, Diljit had told PTI, “I am not hurt. I am not sad. I am thankful to Filmfare Awards for the honour that they gave me. I don’t think I was deserving enough. It’s a big award (and) I think they would have seen something in me and so they gave me the award.”

Harsh tweeted his apology, “Love you to sir, have lots of respect for you and your body of work sorry if I said anything that came out wrong.”

