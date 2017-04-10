Filmfare has destroyed Nawazuddin’s reputation, says his lawyer

After filing a defamation case against the Filmfare magazine, Rizwan Siddiquee, lawyer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that the publication destroyed the reputation of the Bollywood actor by carrying out an ‘absolutely false and misleading article’ about his marriage.

Nawazuddin had on April 7 filed the defamation case against the magazine’s website in Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

While talking to ANI, Rizwan said, “It is indeed shocking that a leading magazine published an absolutely false, misleading and defamatory article concerning my client and her husband Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, wherein they falsely stated that my client and her husband are separated.”

“They did not even bother to authenticate facts with my client or her husband before recklessly publishing the said false article,” said the lawyer, “this article has compromised the respect and reputation of my client, her husband and her school going children she was left with no option but to take legal recourse.”

Rizwan further stated that the photograph carried in the article published on March 8 was of a different lady, and despite having received a notice in this regard, the publication did not correct its actions.

Earlier on March 20, the Manjhi actor sent out a legal notice to the magazine for a post that showed him with an unidentified woman, implying he is dating her.

He sued the magazine over a defamatory article, saying he believes the post suggests all is not well between him and wife Anjali and asked the latter to respond within seven days.