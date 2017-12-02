Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017: Kareena, Sonam, Manushi... stars descend on the red carpet. See pics

It was a starry evening at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017 function in Mumbai on Friday. A bevy of Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, veteran stars Sridevi and Rekha graced the occasion. Newly crowned Miss Universe Manushi Chhillar made heads turn at the function.

Held at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, the awards’ night saw stars turn up in their most glamorous avatars. Keeping her recent public appearances going, Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose son Taimur Ali Khan turned one on Friday, looked picture perfect in a white gown. She walked away with ‘The Trendsetter Of The Year Award’ at the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2017.

Giving her company was her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor who came wearing a golden gown. The willowy lass teamed it up perfectly with a gold tiara. Also seen was Jacqueline Fernandez, who came dressed in a white-as-milk dress.

Padmavati actor Deepika Padukone was not to be left behind -- Bollywood diva graced the red carpet in a bold red gown. She paired it with a pair of long, grey-white ear rings.

White seemed to be the favourite colour of celebs at the function.While Alia Bhatt walked in a white shimmery gown, Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a blue and white combo.

Actors from the yesteryears Rekha and Sridevi too chose white -- Sri wore a white feathery gown while Rekha gave her competition in a white lacy sari.

For actor Shahid Kapoor, the colour for the day, was grey-black and aced it from the word go. He sported a grey suit with black high-neck inner and white shoes. Also seen was Varun Dhawan at the function.

