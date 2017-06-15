Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap ready to admit to his relationship with Shubhra Shetty?

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap seems to have put to rest relationship rumours with his assistant director Shubra Shetty — in a series of recent posts, in which he is seen with Shubhra, the 44-year-old director has put captions that are not short of an announcement.

Shubhra, 23, an assistant director at Anurag’s production company, has been photographed with him plenty of times. However, there was no hint of public acceptance in Anurag’s interviews. Shubhra is an alumna of Mumbai’s St Xavier’s College and has a degree in mass media studies.

In one of the recent pictures, Anurag is seen dancing with Shubhra and he has captioned it: “Beauty and the Beast... just to clarify, I am the beauty.”

In another picture with just the two of them, Anurag has simply written “Love”.

The couple has been dating for over a year now, according to rumours. Their common friend, named Gillian Bolt, gave fuel to the reports in July last year when she uploaded a picture of the duo in New York and captioned it: “My little Love Birds.”

In an earlier interview, Anurag said that he never attempted to hide his love life. “Whenever I have been sure about something, it has been out there. I have always said what I wanted to say. Even when I was breaking up [with Kalki], I was open about it. But speculation destroys a lot of things,” he said.

Anurag was earlier married to Aarti Bajaj and has a daughter Aaliyah , now 15, with her. They divorced in 2009, ending their six-year marriage. He later married actor Kalki Koechlin in 2011, but divorced in 2015.

