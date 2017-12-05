Filmmaker Sajid Khan finds Akshay Kumar the most gifted comedy actor we have

Filmmaker Sajid Khan, who has teamed up with actor Akshay Kumar for the fourth time, for his next film, Housefull 4, can’t stop praising the actor. Sajid sounds so impressed that he is of the opinion that Akshay is, perhaps, the best comedy actor Bollywood has, currently.

“I am glad that I have worked with Akshay in three films, and now, I’m doing one more film with him. He is the most gifted comedy actor we have in this generation. Then, there is Ritiesh [Deshmukh]. The most beautiful thing is that they know my timing. Sometimes, I don’t even have to tell them how I want to direct them. Just the eye coordination works for us,” says Sajid, who directed both the actors in Heyy Babyy (2007), Housefull (2000) and Housefull 2 (2012).

Sajid admits that though comedy is his signature style, directing a film in the genre is not as easy as it may seem. “It is the most difficult thing. Laughter is so subdivided. What makes a five year old laugh may not appeal to me and you. The most important thing is having great comic actors,” says the filmmaker.

