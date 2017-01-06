Films like RDB and 3 Idiots don’t get made often: Sharman Joshi

Actor Sharman Joshi might not have been lucky enough to make it to the league of A-list actors in Bollywood but he feels blessed to have been a part of two classic films. Joshi who made his debut in 1999 went on to act in films such as Rang De Basanti (2006) and 3 Idiots (2009), both of which turned out to be super hits at the box-office.

Ask him if he feels such cult films are no longer been made in Bollywood and he says, “There is a reason these films have such value and high regard that people term them as classics, rightly so. These films don’t happen as often and this is the kind of cinema that we are going to cherish and remember for the rest of our lives, and will hold special places in the history of film industry. I feel proud and honoured to have had my small parts in these wonderful films.”

On whether there’s any scope that the same magic can be recreated on screen again, the actor is sorted, as he says it’s just not possible. “There’s no beauty in recreating any magic on-screen. A new magic hopefully will be created and I I’ll get to be a part of it.”

Not sounding desperate to any kind of work that comes his way, the actor asserts that along the way, he is hoping for more such special movies to come his way. “Sometimes, after you’ve done a great film and given a great performance, there are various elements that make it look special, which is not in your control; it just happens. So you just hang in there, and in the meantime do good work and films to the best of your ability and capability.”

