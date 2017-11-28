Firangi actor Ishita Dutta ties the knot with Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta, Kapil Sharma’s leading lady in Firangi, is a married woman now. Two days before the release of the film, Dutta tied the knot with actor Vatsal Sheth who came to limelight with 2004 film Tarzan The Wonder Car.

Probably the marriage was scheduled to happen after the release of Firangi, but it got delayed by a week to fill the spot vacated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. It’s now releasing on December 1 instead of earlier scheduled November 24.

Ishita Dutta, 27, has been dating Vatsal Sheth, 37, for some time now. They have worked together in a TV show titled Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016. Later, Ishita started shooting for Firangi. Prior to this, she was seen in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol were the part of the guest list at the wedding that took place at Gauranga Hall, ISKCON in Mumbai on November 28, 2017. Bobby Deol and Apoorva Lakhia also attended the event.

Ishita is actor Tanushree Dutta’s sister and is active in the film world since 2012. She started her career with Telugu film Chankyadu. She has also been part of the reality show Nach Baliye.