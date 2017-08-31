First look: Sanjay Dutt is a royal and elegant king in Omung Kumar’s next, The Good Maharaja

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently wrapped up the shoot for his comeback film, Bhoomi, is already working on his next. Late Wednesday, director Omung Kumar shared the first look of his next film starring Sanjay in the lead role.

Titled The Good Maharaja, the film is a biopic on the ruler of Nawanagar - Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji. Nawanagar was a princely state in British India. He is known to have established refugee camps for Polish people under his reign during the World War II.

Sanjay Dutt sports a royal and elegant look in the poster of the film.

Here is the first look of Sanjay Dutt as Maharaja Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji in #TheGoodMaharaja. Directed by Omung Kumar. pic.twitter.com/g9qSnwRY5x — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) August 28, 2017

The film will be reportedly an Indo-Polish production and Omung has been working on the pre-production for more than a year. He reportedly has also sought permission from the Polish government to shoot in the country.

Talking about the project, director Omung told Bollywoodlife, “We have photographs of the Maharaja for reference. We will take certain creative liberties but are trying to keep things as authentic as possible. Sanjay looks regal and it was his idea to do this role and I wanted to direct it because it’s a superb story.”

Sanjay now has three upcoming film with Omung - Bhoomi, Malang and The Good Maharaja.

