First poster: Kunal Kapoor, Mohit Marwah turn INA soldiers for Raagdesh

The first poster of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ambitious project, Raagdesh was unveiled late Thursday.

Starring Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah in the lead roles, Raag Desh is the story of three leading officers of the INA namely Colonel Prem Sehgal, Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, and Major General Shah Nawaz Khan, who were captured and imprisoned in the Lal Quila (Red Fort).

Set in the backdrop of the famous ‘Red Fort Trials’, Raagdesh aims to recreate the last days of freedom struggle in India - where the battles were being fought on borders, on streets, in media and as well as in the court room.

The film captures the courtroom drama of the trials conducted by the British government in 1945 against the top brass of the Indian National Army, established by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The trials that were observed with great curiosity by the world forces who had won the World War II, as also by the nation who now witnessed another streak of patriotism which was valiant, violent, vociferous and quite different from non-violence practiced by the Congress.

The trials made India aware of the heroic deeds and struggles of the INA, which was till then suppressed by the British authorities through strong armed press censorship. As the trial progressed, the entire nation was galvanized into the final call for independence, leading to Mumbai Naval Mutiny and crumbling of British Empire. The film poignantly portrays the battle travails, border sacrifices and trial of three heroes of INA who changed the course of freedom struggle.

The film is produced by Rajya Sabha Television, who has joined hands with UFO Moviez as its strategic partner for a pan-India release.

“This was a great opportunity to showcase a very important chapter of independence struggle. It’s a film about real life heroes, who fought armed war against the mighty British government. Raagdesh captures the valour, the camaraderie and the heroic struggles of young men who fought and lost the battle, but won the war of independence for India. It is a one of the most passionate films I have done because I really feel that the nation and the young generation must know about sacrifices of people achieve India’s independence. It’s a film which will certainly make every Indian proud of their legacy,” Tigmanshu Dhulia said in a press statement.

