Follow these seven rules and you can date Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana

bollywood Updated: Jan 11, 2017 14:29 IST
ANI
ANI
Highlight Story

Shah Rukh Khan snapped after taking out daughter Suhana for dinner. (HT Photo)

He may be Bollywood’s romance king, but he is a very protective father for his little princess Suhana. Shah Rukh Khan has now charted some serious guidelines for any guy who wants to date his daughter.

Earlier, SRK had declared on Koffee With Karan that he would rip the lips off anyone who tries to kiss his teenage daughter.

The seven rules, as specified by the Dear Zindagi star during an interview with Femina, are:

Suhana is Shah Rukh’s second child, born after Aryan and before Abram. (Instagram)

1. Get a job.

2. Understand I don’t like you.

3. I’m everywhere.

4. Get a lawyer.

5. She’s my princess, not your conquest.

6. I don’t mind going back to jail.

7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you.

Are you ready to follow these?

