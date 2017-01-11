Follow these seven rules and you can date Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana

He may be Bollywood’s romance king, but he is a very protective father for his little princess Suhana. Shah Rukh Khan has now charted some serious guidelines for any guy who wants to date his daughter.

Earlier, SRK had declared on Koffee With Karan that he would rip the lips off anyone who tries to kiss his teenage daughter.

The seven rules, as specified by the Dear Zindagi star during an interview with Femina, are:

1. Get a job.



2. Understand I don’t like you.



3. I’m everywhere.

4. Get a lawyer.

Had a lively & educative trip with my lil ones. A big thanx to Montage Hotel (Pradip) & L.A. Colleges. Now to work! pic.twitter.com/IuGLzAtKfD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 9, 2015

5. She’s my princess, not your conquest.

6. I don’t mind going back to jail.

7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you.

Are you ready to follow these?

