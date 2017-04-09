For Diljit Dosanjh, a strong role isn’t good enough unless it’s a strong script

Some believe that acting can be learned by doing theatre, but actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, best remembered for his roles in Udta Punjab and Phillauri, feels that acting is all about observation. “I have never taken a professional training in acting. I am a good observer, ab jo banda kam bolega woh observe hi karega. And I feel that acting is all about observation,” he says.

The actor, who has been singing since childhood, embarked on his musical journey by playing tabla in his hometown’s gurudwaras in Punjab. “I used to do Kirtans in gurudwaras, but I never sang there. Mujhe darr lagta tha ki kahi galat na bol dun. I had sung in my school functions — I started singing Punjabi songs there,” says Dosanjh.

Due to his long association with gurudwaras, the Punjabi singer is quite spiritual. For him, maintaining spirituality is difficult. “I keep forgetting to be spiritual, but there are people around me who help me maintain that connect,” he tells us.

When it comes to the choice of roles, the script matters more to Dosanjh than the character. “First, I read the script and I try to understand my role. If my role is strong and script is weak, then my role will eventually be weak too. So, I select something that the majority will relate to,” says Dosanjh, who considers himself a director’s actor. “A film belongs to a director, because he knows it in a broader perspective. I always try to follow his instructions rather than stealing his thunder.”