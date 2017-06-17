For me, a role is a role. It doesn’t matter if it’s big or small, as long as it is good: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been part of films that have required him to don completely different looks. He has played a gangster, a news reporter, a police officer, a serial killer and several other roles with equal conviction. In his next film, Mom, starring Sridevi, Nawazuddin plays a negative character and it took him over two hours of make-up every day to get his look right. He is wearing a wig for his role which makes him look partially bald

Talking about it, he says, “It took over two hours every single day for us to get the look light. We used prosthetics and shooting in the hot climate in Delhi and Mumbai was quite tough. But I am happy with the way it has turned out. People are intrigued and I guess, that’s exactly what an actor wants. Plus, I got to work with Sridevi who has been my favourite actress even before I entered films.”

With his unconventional looks, the actor says that the concept of a ‘good-looking hero’ in Bollywood is going through a gradual change.

“For me, a role is a role. It doesn’t matter if it’s big or small, as long as it is good. It gives me more visibility as an actor and that’s what I am here for. Money was never my criteria to become an actor. Plus, ‘good-looking’ is such a subjective term. God has made everyone different yet equal, so who are we to differentiate and call someone conventional or unconventional?”, the Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) actor says.

