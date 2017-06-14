Freddy Daruwala: A fan told me he watched Holiday 27 times; I couldn’t believe my ears

Freddy Daruwala , who shot to fame after he played the role of an antagonist in Akshay Kumar-starrer Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty (2014), says he interacts with fans whenever he gets the opportunity. “I went to this village for promotions and met so many people who liked my performance in the film. One of them even told me that he had seen Holiday at least 27 times. And I couldn’t believe my ears,” says Freddy, who is currently shooting in Hyderabad for Telugu film Touch Chesi Chudu.

“Then there was this boy waiting for me outside the shooting venue. When I got time, I called him inside my [vanity] van and had a conversation with him over tea,” adds the actor.

Unlike many stars who prefer to not interact with their fans personally, Freddy doesn’t believe in keeping a wall between him and his fans. “I enjoy interacting with them as it helps me understand where I can make myself better. Also, I believe in staying connected with my fans so they never feel that I am not reachable,” says Freddy.

My Vibe Did Attract My Tribe!! #onlocation #coolpeople #stuntmen #ICare #telugu #TouchChesiChudu A post shared by Freddy Daruwala (@freddy_daruwala) on May 26, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The actor, who has done Force 2 (2016) and Commando 2 (2017), believes that his fans also motivate him to do good work. “I can’t afford to disappoint them. I want to do substantial work, so that they enjoy my performance on screen,” adds Freddy.

