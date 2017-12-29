From Akshay Kumar to Virat Kohli: Here are all the those who made news in 2017

The year that’s about to see it’s final dusk, was a roller-coaster. Whether it were glorious highs, some lows or everything in between, there was a lot that 2017 had to see. Rewinding the clock, we take a tour of the year that was, bringing to you some of those who made news. From sportspersons who made us believe that anything can be achieved if you put your head into the game, to actors who dared to pick up taboo subjects — these people inspired us to be ourselves. So, as we bid adieu to this year and welcome 2018, we hope there are more like them to lead the way in setting benchmarks.

VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Italy. (Instagram/anushkasharma)

A great representative of dynamic, young and hungry India, captain of the India National Cricket Team, Virat Kohli, is the man of the moment. Earlier this year, the 29-year-old was conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, and, he has also hit many a milestone in terms of on-field performance. Off the field, it was also a golden year for Kohli, who tied the knot with actor Anushka Sharma in a dreamy ceremony in Italy.

MITHALI RAJ

Mithali Raj led India women’s national cricket team to ICC World Cup Finals. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Captain of the India Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali, 35, led her team to the finals of the cricket world cup. She is the only female cricketer in the world to cross the 6,000-run mark in ODIs.

AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar’s film Toliet: Ek Prem Katha, was on Bill Gates’ list of inspiring moments of 2017. (PTI)

The actor took on the issue of India’s sanitation crisis, in his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was also on Bill Gates’ list of inspiring moments of 2017. The 50-year-old also announced another project, Padman, which deals with thwarting menstruation stigma in the country.

ZAIRA WASIM

Zaira Wasim received the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her debut film, Dangal. (Yogen Shah)

The 17-year-old won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress, for her debut film, Dangal (2016). She also received the 2017 National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement on Children’s Day, this year.

TAIMUR ALI KHAN PATAUDI

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. (Yogen Shah)

Son of actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, this one-year-old stole the spotlight from many a Bollywood biggies, becoming a shutterbug favourite of 2017.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra was ranked seventh in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list of 2017. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 35-year-old was ranked seventh in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list of 2017 and continued to make a mark in Hollywood. This included walking prestigious red carpets, such as that of the MET Gala.

KARAN JOHAR

Karan Johar became a father to twins, Roohi and Yash, through surrogacy. (Instagram/karanjohar)

Karan Johar’s twins, Roohi and Yash Johar. (Instagram/karanjohar)

After having promoted the idea of loving your parents in films, filmmaker Karan Johar decided to complete his family. In February, he became a father to twins, Roohi and Yash, through surrogacy.

ABHAY DEOL

Abhay Deol called out Bollywood celebs for endorsing fairness products. (Yogen Shah)

Actor Abhay Deol, 41, called out Bollywood actors for endorsing fairness products like creams and face wash. Deol, in the past too, has been vocal about issues concerning the industry.

SUNNY LEONE

Sunny Leone adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra.

Actor Sunny Leone, 36, and her husband Daniel Weber, 39, warmed many hearts when they revealed that they had adopted a baby girl, Nisha. She was adopted from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra.

LILLY SINGH AKA SUPERWOMAN

Lilly Singh was was appointed UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador.

The Canadian-born, Indian origin comedian and actor was appointed UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador, with the aim of taking up the issue of children’s well being and education. In November, to celebrate hitting the 1,000 vlogs mark, Singh, 29, helped her fans with university fees, rent and even groceries.

